Can't stop political parties from making promises, issue of freebies is complicated: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that it cannot stop political parties from making promises and that the issue of freebies is complicated.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Tamil Nadu's ruling party DMK which challenged the definition of freebies saying that welfare schemes introduced by a state government cannot be dubbed as a freebie, India Today reported.

The plea was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justices JK Maheshwari and Hima Kohli.

"We cannot prevent political parties from making promises. The question is what constitutes right promises! Can we describe the promise of free education as a freebie?," LiveLaw quoted CJI Ramana saying.

"The concern right now is what is the right way of spending public money. Some people say money is wasted, some say it is welfare. The issues are getting increasingly complicated. You give your opinions, ultimately, after debate and discussion, we'll decide," he added.

On 10 August, the top court had said that promising and distributing freebies by political parties during elections is a "serious issue" and an amount has to be spent on infrastructure etc.

