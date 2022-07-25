'Can't even handle his own family...': OP Rajbhar slams Akhilesh Yadav

OP Rajbhar said that his party is no longer in alliance with the Samajwadi Party and indicated that he could be cosying up to the BSP

Jaunpur: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader Om Prakash Rajbhar mocked Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and said that the latter cannot even handle his own family.

"Alright, he says that I am wrong. But Shivpal is his uncle...He (Akhilesh Yadav) cannot even handle his own uncle, his sister-in-law, his own family, how would he handle me?," Rajbhar said on Sunday.

#WATCH | Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh: "Alright, he says that I am wrong. But Shivpal is his uncle...He (SP chief Akhilesh Yadav) cannot even handle his own uncle, his sister-in-law, his own family, how would he handle me?," SBSP chief, OP Rajbhar takes a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav (24.07) pic.twitter.com/8acVQQG3Iy — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 25, 2022

Rajbhar said that his party is no longer in alliance with the Samajwadi Party and indicated that he could be cosying up to the BSP. His remarks came after the Samajwadi Party (SP) wrote to Rajbhar and Shivpal Singh Yadav that they are free to go wherever they feel they can get more respect. It had also accused Rajbhar of hobnobbing with the BJP.

"Our (SBSP's) alliance with the Samajwadi Party is no more. Akhilesh Yadav is unable to control his uncle Shivpal Yadav and sister-in-law Aparna Yadav, so how will he control me? He does not listen to anyone," Rajbhar told reporters.

He repeated his barb that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was doing politics from "air-conditioned rooms" instead of working in the field. To a question on forging alliances, the SBSP chief said, "Some party leaders are of the view that we should go with the BSP. I also personally feel that we should speak with the BSP. The BSP performed well in the recent bypolls held in Azamgarh."

The Samajwadi Party had fought the Assembly polls together with Jayant Chaudhary's RLD, Rajbhar's SBSP, Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) of Shivpal Yadav, Keshav Dev Maurya's Mahan Dal and the Janwadi Party. But after the alliance failed to dislodge the BJP, there was speculation about it falling apart.

The Mahan Dal and the Janwadi Party have already severed ties with the SP. The SP is now left with only RLD and Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) as alliance partners.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.