Cannes 2022: Union Minister Anurag Thakur endorses 'Vocal for Local', shares PM Modi's message

Union Minister Anurag Thakur led an 11-member Indian delegation at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Tuesday. Wearing, a cream coloured bandhgala, the Information and Broadcasting Minister endorsed 'vocal for local' at the Cannes red carpet to honour the weaving community of India.

Thakur also shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message at Cannes, which said, "India has a lot of stories to be told and the country truly possesses the immense potential to become the content hub of the world."

PM Shri @narendramodi ji's message on #IndiaAtCannes: "India has a lot of stories to be told and the country truly possesses the immense potential to become the content hub of the world."#CannesFilmFestival #Cannes2022@Festival_Cannes @IndiaembFrance pic.twitter.com/WPHv2nZnwy — Office of Mr. Anurag Thakur (@Anurag_Office) May 17, 2022

Along with the minister, music sensation AR Rahman, composer Ricky Kej, veteran director Shekhar Kapur, superstar Kamal Haasan and lyricist and poet Prasoon Joshi walked the red carpet for the screening of the opening film Final Cut (Coupez), directed by Michel Hazanavicius.

The traditional Manganiyar singer from Rajasthan Mame Khan was the first folk artiste to open the red carpet event for the Indian contingent at the 2022 edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Pooja Hegde and Tamannah Bhatia also made their dazzling appearance as part of the delegation.

Akshay Kumar was also a part of India’s official delegation at Cannes, but the actor had to opt out after testing positive for COVID-19.

It is to be noted that India has been recognised as the 'country of honour' for 'Marche du Film' this year.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry The Nambi Effect, Achal Mishra’s Dhuin, Nikhil Mahajan’s Godavari, Biswajeet Bora’s Boomba Ride, Shankar Shrikumar’s Alpha Beta Gamma and Jayaraj’s Tree Full of Parrots are some of the Indian films that will be grabbing attention at the film festival.

Notably, Deepika Padukone is a part of the top jury at the Cannes film festival this year. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will also be walking the red carpet and was recently snapped at the Mumbai airport with Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan as she was leaving the country to attend the much-talked-about film festival.

