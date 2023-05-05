‘Cannabis Candy’ notches up popularity in Kerala, dangles bait of keeping students ‘always happy’

It’s not just schools and parents, another motley group of people are also eagerly waiting for June – the month when schools across Kerala will reopen after the summer break. They are the dealers who keep sweet intoxicants for children.

‘Cannabis candy’ a new addictive substance is now being circulated in various districts of Kerala. It is brought to the state from some North Indian states, keeping in mind children and their needs. It is also believed to be the cause behind the mysterious death of a 14-year-old girl in Thiruvananthapuram, according to a News18 report.

A few months ago in Kochi, some foreigners were caught with about three kilos of ‘Cannabis candy’. After that, police and the excise department conducted a widespread inspection of the school premises. But it is still being secretly sold in pan shops near schools in the state. ‘Cannabis candy’ is also being delivered to several other children through a few students, who in turn are peddlers of cannabis in their schools.

The cover of the product says that it has nearly 14 per cent cannabis. The taste is slightly sour and sweet. The peddlers promote it by claiming that after consuming this, a student can study for a long duration and never get tired, and always ‘be happy’.

It reaches Kerala from northern states under the guise of Ayurvedic medicine. This addictive candy was found during inspection of school premises in Kochi.

The Kerala excise department has vowed to take strong action to wipe out such intoxicants and Cannabis candy targeting innocent children and leading to addiction after some time.

“The presence of Cannabis candy has been noticed in Kochi. If the presence of drugs is confirmed during the test, strong action will be taken under Narcotics,” said Excise Deputy Commissioner R. Jayachandran.

