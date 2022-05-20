Canadian MP Chandra Arya's Kannada speech in country's parliament wins hearts, watch video

Arya had earlier urged the people of Canada and the Canadian government to differentiate between the ‘Swastika’, an auspicious symbol for Hindus and the ‘Hakenkreuz’, a 20th century Nazi symbol of hate so that the two are not in the same league

Chandra Arya, Canadian MP from Tumkur in Karnataka has grabbed everyone’s attention on social media for speaking in Kannada in the Canadian Parliament. The liberal politician represents Nepean in the House of Commons.

Sharing a snippet of his speech, the politician wrote that he spoke in his mother tongue (first language) Kannada in the Canadian parliament, which has a long history and is spoken by about 50 million people.

This was the first time Kannada was spoken in any parliament in the world outside of India, he added.

Have a look at what he shared:

I spoke in my mother tongue (first language) Kannada in Canadian parliament.

This beautiful language has long history and is spoken by about 50 million people.

This is the first time Kannada is spoken in any parliament in the world outside of India. pic.twitter.com/AUanNlkETT — Chandra Arya (@AryaCanada) May 19, 2022

The video has received more than a lakh views and thousands of retweets so far. Appreciating the politician’s move, a user wrote that these were the things one should learn from liberal Western democracies. “Bravo!”, the tweet added.

These are things we can learn from liberal Western democracies. Bravo! https://t.co/kaBoozElor — Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) May 20, 2022

“While we in India are trying to impose Hindi everywhere, here's a man setting example. @AryaCanada you have done what netas in India have not been able to do!,” wrote a second user.

While we in India are trying to impose Hindi everywhere, here's a man setting example. @AryaCanada you have done what netas in India have not been able to do! https://t.co/095QqEhDM6 — Suraj Suresh (@Suraj_Suresh16) May 20, 2022

“But when a Kannadiga T.Channaiah (Mysore State) spoke in Kannada in Constituent Assembly Debate, 25th August, 1947, there were objections and his speech was not even recorded. That's how Kannada was treated by Constituent Assembly which was formed to frame constitution!!,” wrote another Twitter user.

But when a Kannadiga T.Channaiah (Mysore State) spoke in Kannada in Constituent Assembly Debate,25th August, 1947, there were objections and his speech was not even recorded. That's how Kannada was treated by Constituent Assembly which was formed to frame constitution!!. https://t.co/LL5JBAgtQV — ಓರುಗ (thinker)- ನುಡಿಗಣ್ಣ (@ybharath77) May 20, 2022

"We should ask MPs to do it the same way in India," a social media user said.

Ask any MPs of Karnataka to speak in same way in India.... https://t.co/rBKQoECAyq — Abhishek (@MrAbhi_shek) May 20, 2022

It is to be noted that the Indian-origin Canadian lawmaker had earlier urged the people of Canada and the Canadian government to differentiate between the ‘Swastika’, an auspicious symbol for Hindus and the ‘Hakenkreuz’, a 20th century Nazi symbol of hate so that the two are not in the same league.

This move was welcomed by Hindu Americans, who had criticised attempts by certain vested interests to use it as an opportunity to fuel hatred against Hindus in the country.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.