Can Nitish Kumar come back to NDA? 'No chance,' says Sushil Modi

Amid reports of Maharashtra-like situation arising in Bihar where some JD(U) MLAs are upset with Nitish Kumar, senior BJP leader Sushil Modi on Monday said that if the party breaks up there is no chance the Bihar Chief Minister will be able to make a comeback to NDA fold.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had declared Kumar a persona non grata “forever” to the NDA after he dumped the BJP last year.

Addressing the reporters on Monday, Sushil Modi said, “Amit Shah has made it clear that BJP won’t accept Nitish Kumar at any cost now.”

Meanwhile, Union minister Ramdas Athawale also made a big claim on Monday saying that the Maharashtra-like situation could erupt in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, as there is a possibility that differences arise between MLAs of Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United and Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party.

“A similar situation (like currently in Maharashtra) can arise in Bihar soon as some JD(U) MLAs are upset with Nitish Kumar. In Uttar Pradesh, Jayant Chaudhary can join with NDA as is currently upset with Akhilesh Yadav. There is a possibility that differences arise between MLAs of the Samajwadi Party,” Athawale said.