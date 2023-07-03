India

Can Nitish Kumar come back to NDA? 'No chance,' says Sushil Modi

Amid reports of Maharashtra-like situation arising in Bihar where some JD(U) MLAs are upset with Nitish Kumar, senior BJP leader Sushil Modi on Monday said that if the party breaks up there is no chance the Bihar Chief Minister will be able to make a comeback to NDA fold

FP Staff July 03, 2023 14:18:08 IST
Can Nitish Kumar come back to NDA? 'No chance,' says Sushil Modi

BJP MP Sushil Modi. ANI File

Amid reports of Maharashtra-like situation arising in Bihar where some JD(U) MLAs are upset with Nitish Kumar, senior BJP leader Sushil Modi on Monday said that if the party breaks up there is no chance the Bihar Chief Minister will be able to make a comeback to NDA fold.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had declared Kumar a persona non grata “forever” to the NDA  after he dumped the BJP last year.

Addressing the reporters on Monday, Sushil Modi said, “Amit Shah has made it clear that BJP won’t accept Nitish Kumar at any cost now.”

Meanwhile, Union minister Ramdas Athawale also made a big claim on Monday saying that the Maharashtra-like situation could erupt in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, as there is a possibility that differences arise between MLAs of Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United and Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party.

“A similar situation (like currently in Maharashtra) can arise in Bihar soon as some JD(U) MLAs are upset with Nitish Kumar. In Uttar Pradesh, Jayant Chaudhary can join with NDA as is currently upset with Akhilesh Yadav. There is a possibility that differences arise between MLAs of the Samajwadi Party,” Athawale said.

In January too, the Bihar BJP state executive had passed a resolution to “never align with Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar again”.

Confirming the resolution, BJP Rajya Sabha MP and former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi had said, “It is the decision of the central BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, that the party will never align with Nitish Kumar again. The decision was conveyed at the state executive meeting in Darbhanga.”Asked about the BJP resolution, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said, “What do we have to do with their decision? We have nothing to do with them.”

The NCP, founded by Sharad Pawar in 1999, suffered a vertical split on Sunday after his nephew Ajit Pawar broke ranks and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government as deputy chief minister.

Eight other NCP MLAs, including staunch Sharad Pawar loyalists like Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil, were made ministers.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: July 03, 2023 14:25:40 IST

TAGS: