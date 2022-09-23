‘Can Nitish Kumar become PM by changing alliances?’ Amit Shah cautions Lalu about 'Paltu Ram'

Purnea: Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Friday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and asked whether he could become the Prime Minister by changing political sides.

He also cautioned Lalu Prasad Yadav and said that Nitish might leave the RJD leader one day and “sit in Congress’s lap”.

“Can Nitish babu become the PM by changing political alliances? He has betrayed many since he entered politics. Lalu ji, beware that Nitish babu might sit in Congress’s lap tomorrow leaving you behind,” Amit Shah said while addressing an event in Purnea.

Addressing the ‘Jana Bhavna Mahasabha’, Shah said the BJP will come to power in Bihar in the 2025 Assembly election with full majority.

“In 2014, you (Nitish Kumar) only had 2 LS seats, ‘naa ghar ke rahe the, naa ghaat ke’. Let the 2024 Lok Sabha elections come, Bihar public will wipe out Lalu-Nitish duo. We are, with full majority, going to come to power here in 2025 polls,” he said.

“Bihar public gave you (Nitish Kumar) benefit of the doubt for long, now they know that neither Lalu’s party nor your party will come this time. Only PM Modi’s lotus will bloom in Bihar this time,” he added.

The Union Minister said that the danger of ‘Jungle-raj’ “looms over Bihar.”

“I’d like to ask Nitish Kumar and new minister Lalan Singh, people engaging in fodder scam became ministers in your cabinet, how will you catch them? And then he’s (CM) attempting to think of banning CBI under Lalu’s pressure. Danger of ‘Jungle-raj’ looms over Bihar,” he said.

Amit Shah arrived in Bihar for the first time after the political upheaval last month robbed the BJP of power in the state. A series of meetings with party and administrative officials are scheduled during the two-day trip.

(With inputs from ANI)

