'Call out Godse's and Apte’s offspring, who are they?': Owaisi jabs Fadnavis over 'Aurangzeb ki Auladien' remark

Two days after Devendra Fadnavis said ‘Maharashtra me achanak kuch jilo me Aurangzeb ki auladien paida hui hain’ (In some districts of Maharashtra, some children of Aurangzeb have suddenly appeared) referring to massive clashes in Kohlapur, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday hit back saying that if Maharashtra Deputy CM is such an expert he should then call out Godse’s and Apte’s offsprings too.

Addressing a gathering in Hyderabad on Friday, Owaisi said, “Maharashtra’s Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis said ‘Aurangzeb ke aulaad’. Do you know everything? I didn’t know you (Devendra Fadnavis) were such an expert. Then call out Godse’s & Apte’s offspring, who are they?”

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana | “Maharashtra’s Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis said “Aurangzeb ke aulaad”. Do you know everything? I didn’t know you (Devendra Fadnavis) were such an expert. Then call out Godse’s & Apte’s offspring, who are they?”, says AIMIM chief Asaduddin… pic.twitter.com/vrnCH7g4eq — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2023

On Wednesday, Fadnavis had said that strict action will be taken against those who take the law into their own hands after massive protests broke out in Kolhapur against a social media post that allegedly glorified Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and disrespected a Maratha national icon.

“Maharashtra me achanak kuch jilo me Aurangzeb ki auladien paida hui hain (In some districts of Maharashtra, some children of Aurangzeb have suddenly appeared). They are posting pictures and status on social media of Aurangzeb, which is causing ill-will in society,” he said.

“The question is where have Aurangzeb’s children suddenly come from, where were they born, and who is behind this?” he said.

Kolhapur saw massive protests on Wednesday morning, as people from some right-wing outfits gathered at the Shivaji Maharaj Chowk and started raising slogans against the two accused who posted a status glorifying Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

With inputs from agencies

