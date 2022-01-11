Calcutta HC allows Gangasagar mela, forms committee to oversee compliance of COVID protocols
Only those having negative RT-PCR report not earlier than 72 hours will be permitted to enter the mela, added the court
Kolkata: A two-member committee has been constituted to monitor adherence to COVID-19 protocols during the Gangasagar mela which began on 8 January this year, said the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday.
Further, the court stated that only those who have been administered with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine and has the certificate of second dose will be permitted to enter the mela.
Only those having negative RT-PCR report not earlier than 72 hours will be permitted to enter the mela, added the court.
Earlier on 7 January, the Calcutta High Court had given go-ahead to Gangasagar Mela on Friday with certain conditions after the State Government decided to go ahead with the Ganga Sagar Mela after taking necessary measures to contain COVID-19.
The Court in its earlier order stated that a three-member Committee, comprising the leader of Opposition in the State, Chairman of West Bengal Human Rights Commission, representative of the State, is constituted to ensure compliance of measures suggested by the State on 6 January to contain COVID-19 in the Sagar island.
The Gangasagar Mela, which takes place at West Bengal's Gangasagar Island during Makar Sankranti every year, will continue till 16 January.
