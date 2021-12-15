According to a statement issued by the government, this step would contribute significantly towards achieving $5 trillion dollar economy and $5 trillion GDP by 2025

New Delhi: Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a budget of Rs 76,000 crore for designing and manufacturing semiconductor chips in India.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the cabinet sanctioned Rs 76,000 crore for the ambitious project, titled Programme for Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystem, to be spent over a span of six years.

The prime minister in a tweet said that this move would strengthen the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Today’s Cabinet decision on semi-conductors will encourage research and innovation in the sector. It will also boost manufacturing and thus strengthen the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. https://t.co/HcuY318EZ1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2021

According to a statement by the government, the project will have a multiplier effect across different sectors and will help in deeper integration to the global value chain.

It would contribute significantly towards achieving $5 trillion dollar economy and $5 trillion GDP (gross domestic product) by 2025.

Elaborating on the scheme, Union minister for Telecom and Information Technology (IT) Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a historic decision in the field of Electronics in which the development of a complete ecosystem could take place within the country including design, fabrication, testing and packaging. It would take the investment of Rs 76,000 crore. Today we have reached USD75 billion in electronics manufacturing in 7 years. With the pace that we are moving at, in the next 6 years, we will reach USD300 billion in electronics manufacturing."

Apart from this union I&B minister said that Cabinet has approved reimbursement of Rs 1,300 crore on digital transactions using UPI and Rupay debit cards.

"A scheme has been approved to provide incentives to encourage digital transactions through RuPay Debit Card and BHIM UPI of small amounts. It will incur an expense of around Rs 1,300 crore," Thakur said.

