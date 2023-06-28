India

Cabinet raises fair and remunerative prices for sugarcane by Rs 10 per quintal; 5 crore farmers to benefit

Fair and remunerative price or FRP is the minimum price at which sugar mills can purchase sugarcanes from farmers. The FRP is decided by the Union government's Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs

FP Staff June 28, 2023 15:24:48 IST
Cabinet raises fair and remunerative prices for sugarcane by Rs 10 per quintal; 5 crore farmers to benefit

Image: Moneycontrol

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday hiked sugarcane FRP by Rs 10/quintal to Rs 315/quintal for 2023-24 season.

Fair and remunerative price or FRP is the minimum price at which sugar mills can purchase sugarcanes from farmers.

“The decision to benefit 5 crore sugarcane farmers and their dependents, as well as 5 lakh workers employed in the sugar mills and related ancillary activities,” Union minister Anurag Thakur said.

The FRP is decided by the Union government’s Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on the basis of recommendations of Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP).

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 28, 2023 15:33:35 IST