Cabinet approves signing of MoC between India and Japan in Decentralized Domestic Wastewater Management

New Delhi: Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday gave its ex-post facto approval for a Memorandum of Cooperation signed between the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD&GR), Ministry of Jal Shakti and The Ministry of the Environment of Japan in the areas of Decentralized Domestic Waste Water Management.

A Management Council will be formed which will be responsible for the implementation of this MoC by formulating detailed activities of collaboration and the monitoring of its progress, read a statement.

The collaboration with Japan through the MoC shall prove to be fruitful in areas such as Decentralized Domestic Wastewater Management and Effective reuse of treated wastewater using Johkasou technology. The decentralized Johkasou systems towards management of wastewater can have greater implications for management of grey/black water from settlements with coverage under Jal Jeevan Mission as well as the sustainability of sources of fresh water under the mission, besides similar situation under Namami Gange Program. It will help ULBs to plan better for the complex issue of treating waste water, the statement added.

There shall be no financial obligations on both the Parties under this MoC. To facilitate the activities under this MOC, case-specific detailed documents such as Pre-Feasibility Reports, Feasibility Reports, and Detailed Project Reports, among others may be created, covering detailed specifications in the respective areas as well as other pertinent matters such as, if deemed necessary, the financial arrangement of such case-specific programme and project.

The Memorandum of Cooperation was signed on 19 March for promoting cooperation for Decentralized Domestic Wastewater Management in preserving the water environment in the public water areas and improvement of public health, based on the principles of equality and mutual benefit between the two countries.

