Cabinet approves signing of guarantees for hosting FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup 2022 in India

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup will be held between 11 to 30 October. The AIFF has proposed holding of the competition matches in three venues - Bhubaneshwar, Navi Mumbai and Goa

New Delhi: The Cabinet Wednesday approved the Signing of Guarantees for hosting Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Under 17 Women’s World Cup 2022 in India.

Addressing the press after the meeting today, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur said: “Union Cabinet has approved the signing of guarantees for hosting the Under 17 Women’s Football World Cup. The U-17 Women’s World Cup will be held between 11th to 30 October.”

The FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup, a prestigious event, will be held for the first time in India between 11 and 30 October, 2022.

Carrying on the positive legacy from the FIFA Under-17 Men’s World Cup 2017, India is gearing up for seminal moment for the seventh edition of the biennial youth tournament when the best young female footballers from across the world will be showcasing their skills to lift the coveted trophy.

Financial outlay of Rs 10 crore assistance to All India Football Federation (AIFF) for Field of play Maintenance, Stadium power, Energy and Cabling, Stadia and Training Site Branding will be met from the budgetary allocation for the Scheme of Assistance to National Sports Federations (NSFs).

The event will encourage more youngsters to participate in sports and help develop football in India. The event will not only promote football as sport of choice among Indian girls, but is also poised to leave a lasting legacy that will facilitate girls and women in the country to embrace football and sports in general.

The AIFF has proposed holding of the competition matches in three venues namely – Bhubaneshwar, Navi Mumbai and Goa.

For the unversed, India successfully hosted the FIFA Under-17 Men’s World Cup India-2017 at six different venues – New Delhi, Guwahati, Mumbai, Goa, Kochi and Kolkata from 6 to 28 October, 2017.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.