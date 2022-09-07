Cabinet approves Rs 27,360 crore centrally sponsored PM SHRI scheme under which over 14,500 schools will be upgraded

The scheme, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 5 September on the occasion of Teachers Day, will seek to strengthen existing schools from amongst those managed by the Central and state governments, as well as local bodies

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 27,360 crore scheme for development of more than 14,500 PM-SHRI schools across the country.

More than 18 lakh students are expected to be direct beneficiaries of the scheme. Further impact will be generated through the mentoring and handholding of the schools in vicinity of PM SHRI schools.

“The Union Cabinet has approved the launch of a new scheme for setting up PM-SHRI schools. Over 14,000 schools including Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas will be strengthened to emerge as PM-SHRI schools,” Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan told the media during the press briefing after the Cabinet meeting today.

The total project cost would be Rs 27,360 crore for five years. Of this, the central share would be Rs 18,128 crore.

PM SHRI Schools will showcase all components of the National Education Policy 2020, act as exemplar schools and also offer mentorship to other schools in their vicinity.

The PM SHRI schools will deliver quality teaching for the cognitive development of students and will strive to create and nurture holistic and well-rounded individuals equipped with key 21st century skills.

Scheme of PM SHRI schools (PM Schools for Rising India) is to be implemented as a Centrally Sponsored Scheme with a total project cost of Rs 27,360 crore which includes a central share of Rs 18,128 crore for the period of five years from year 2022-23 to 2026-27.

The PM SHRI Schools will be developed as Green schools, incorporating environment friendly aspects like solar panels and LED lights, nutrition gardens with natural farming, waste management, plastic free, water conservation and harvesting, study of traditions/practices related to protection of environment, climate change related hackathon and awareness generation to adopt sustainable lifestyle.

Selection of PM SHRI schools will be done through Challenge Mode wherein Schools compete for support to become exemplar schools. Schools would be required to self-apply on the online portal. The portal will be opened four times a year, once every quarter, for first two years of the scheme.

