Cabinet approves MoU signed between India, US in health sector

Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the signing of Memorandum of Understanding among the Department of Biotechnology, Government of the Republic of India and the Indian Council of Medical Research and International AIDS Vaccine Initiative, US.

It will contribute towards the development of new, improved and innovative biomedical tools and technologies to prevent and treat HIV, TB, COVID-19 and other emerging infectious and neglected diseases, read a statement.

This MoU will further strengthen relations between India and the US within the framework of international scientific and technological cooperation in fields of mutual interest, the statement added.

