CA November 2020 exams: ICAI shifts certain exam centres due to ‘unavoidable circumstances’

CA November 2020 exams | The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has put out a notification regarding change of certain examination centres for CA November 2020 exams. Those who have to appear in CA November 2020 exams can check if their exam centre has been shifted. In some cases, exam centres have been changed for all candidates, while in a few cases the centre has been shifted for students of specific courses.

The ICAI has informed that some exam centres have been shifted due to “unavoidable circumstances.”

The notification contains the list of centres across the country which has been changed and it also features the names of new exam centres.

According to Careers360, changes have been made in 30 examination centres. CA November 2020 exams will be held from 21 November to 14 December. The released admit cards for CA November 2020 exams will remain valid as the schedule of the examination has not changed. Students have to just confirm if their centre is the same or different.

The ICAI, earlier this month, asked students to submit their “genuine concerns” if they have been allotted exam centres in containment zones. It assured that buffer centres will be allotted to students whose current centres fall in containment zones.

According to The Times of India, the ICAI last week informed students that CA November exams 2020 will be conducted as per schedule. It asked candidates to focus on their studies and not pay attention to any fake news regarding postponement of exams.

The ICAI suggested that they should not fall prey to any false propaganda and incorrect statement. It advised them to refer to its official website for any information.

Those who have not downloaded admit cards for CA November exams 2020 can do so by visiting the official website of the ICAI at icai.org. The exams will be held adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. Students will have to wear face masks and maintain physical distancing at exam centres.