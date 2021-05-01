Earlier, the intermediate and final exams were scheduled to begin from 22 May and 21 May, respectively

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Saturday, 1 May has decided to re-open the online registration window for the CA May Exam 2021.

According to the latest notification, the registration window will open on 4 May at 10 am and will close on 6 May at 11.59 pm. Once opened, interested candidates can apply for the examination by visiting the official site icai.org.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this decision comes days after ICAI postponed CA 2021 exam for final and intermediate courses.

Once the registration window re-opens, the application forms will be available online for the following:

- Chartered Accountants Final

- Intermediate (IPC)

- Intermediate

- Post Qualification Course for Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination

- International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT - AT)

As per ICAI, candidates will also have to pay Rs 600 as a late fee. According to the notice, the decision to reopen the online registration has been taken after considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Earlier, the intermediate and final exams were scheduled to begin from 22 May and 21 May, respectively.

The fresh dates will be announced at least 25 days before the commencement of exams only after reviewing the pandemic situation. Candidates are requested to regularly check the official website of ICAI for further information and updates.