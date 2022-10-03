Bypolls to seven Assembly seats across six states on 3 November, results on 6 November: ECI
Bypolls will be held in two constituencies of Bihar, and one each in Maharashtra, Haryana, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha
New Delhi: By-elections to seven assembly constituencies in six states will be held on 3 November. The counting of votes and the results will be declared on 6 November, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Monday,
Bypolls will be held in two constituencies of Bihar, and one each in Maharashtra, Haryana, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.
In Bihar, bypoll will take place in Mokama and Gopalganj. In Maharashtra, by-election will be held take place in Andheri East, while in Haryana it will for Adampur seat.
In Telangana bypoll will be held for Munugode seat. Voting will be held for Gola Gokrannath and Dhamnagar (SC) in Odisha.
According to the ECI schedule, 14 October is the last date to submit nominations. Candidates can withdraw their nomination on or before 17 October. The by-elections have to be completed before 7 November.
In Bihar, the bypoll was necessitated in Bihar’s Mokama after the seat fell vacant post disqualification of Anant Kumar Singh of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the-then MLA from Mokama, in July after his conviction in a case.
By-election in Bihar’s Gopalganj will take place after BJP’s Subhash Singh, who held the Gopalganj seat, passed away in August.
Maharashtra’s Andheri East, Uttar Pradesh’s Gola Gokrannath and Odisha’s Dhamnagar constituencies too fell vacant following the demise of their respective legislators.
In Haryana, resignation by Kuldeep Bishnoi, and by K Rajagopal Reddy in Telangana, led to the seats on the Adampur and Munugode segments vacant respectively.
With inputs from agencies
