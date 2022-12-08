Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE: SP set to retain Mainpuri, BJP wrests assembly seat in Bihar from ruling alliance

Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE: The polling was held on December 5 in six assembly seats in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat

FP Staff December 08, 2022 13:36:01 IST
Representational Image. ANI

Dec 08, 2022 - 15:49 (IST)

Rajasthan bypoll: Congress takes clear lead, Gehlot terms it 'people's seal on his govt's good governance'

With Congress' Anil Sharma poised to win the Sardarshahar assembly bypoll after taking a 26,852-vote lead over his nearest rival, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot  termed it "people's seal on his government's good governance and public welfare schemes".

It is a clear message from the public that in 2023, the Congress will retain power in Rajasthan with an absolute majority, he claimed.(PTI)

Dec 08, 2022 - 15:33 (IST)

SP candidate Dimple Yadav now leading with a margin of 2,40,322 votes

Dec 08, 2022 - 15:26 (IST)

UP bypoll 2022: RLD candidate Madan Bhaiya leads in Khatauli with 11,327 votes while BJP's Akash Saxena leads in Rampur with 6,746 votes

Dec 08, 2022 - 15:04 (IST)

Rajasthan bypoll 2022: Congress candidate Anil Kumar Sharma leads in Sardarshahar with a margin of 26,852 votes

Dec 08, 2022 - 14:59 (IST)

Odisha bypoll 2022: BJD candidate Barsha Singh Bariha leads in Padampur with a margin of 33,596 votes

Dec 08, 2022 - 14:55 (IST)

Congress candidate Savitri Manoj Mandavi continues her lead in Bhanupratappur

Dec 08, 2022 - 14:52 (IST)

Bihar bypoll 2022: BJP candidate Kedar Prasad Gupta leads in Kurhan

Dec 08, 2022 - 14:28 (IST)

Odisha bypoll 2022: BJD workers celebrate in Padampur as party's Barsha Singh Bariha heads towards victory

Dec 08, 2022 - 13:59 (IST)

SP candidate Dimple Yadav offers prayers at temple in Saifai

Dec 08, 2022 - 13:40 (IST)

UP bypoll 2022: RLD's Madan Bhaiya is leading by over 8,486 votes in Khatauli

Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate Madan Bhaiya continues to lead in Khatauli Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

While Dimple Yadav, wife of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, has taken a lead of about one lakh votes over her nearest rival BJP candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya, RLD's Madan Bhaiya is leading by over 8,486 votes in Khatauli over the BJP's Rajkumar Saini, the Election Commission said.(PTI)

New Delhi: The counting of votes for the by-polls in six Assembly constituencies in five states including the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh began on Thursday.

The counting began at 8 am to decide the fate of the candidates contesting the polls, among whom all eyes will be on the wife of Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav, who is contesting from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, necessitated by the demise of Samajwadi Party veteran Mulayam Singh Yadav in October.

The polling was held on December 5 in six assembly seats in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat.

Rampur Sadar and Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh, Padampur in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar, and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh are the assembly seats where results will be declared today.

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s elder daughter-in-law and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav is the SP candidate in Mainpuri, while BJP has pitted Raghuraj Singh Shakya, a former confidant of Mulayam’s brother Shivpal Singh Yadav.

Notably, the Mainpuri seat is considered a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party.

The by-polls Rampur Sadar and Khatauli were necessitated after SP MLA Azam Khan and BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini were disqualified in separate cases.

Notably, Khan was disqualified in a hate speech case and the BJP MLA Saini after his conviction and sentence of two-year imprisonment in a 2013 riot case was also disqualified.

In Khatauli, the BJP is trying to retain the seat by fielding Rajkumari Saini. She is the wife of Vikram Singh Saini.

With the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) distanced themselves from the by-polls in Uttar Pradesh, it would be a direct fight between the BJP and Samajwadi Party and its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

An anticipated direct contest between Congress and BJP is expected at the Bhanupratappur seat after Congress MLA Manoj Singh Mandavi passed away last month.

The Congress has fielded Savitri Mandavi, the wife of the deceased MLA in a bid to retain the seat while BJP has fielded a former MLA. The seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

In other states, the Padampur bypoll of Odisha was also necessitated following the demise of sitting BJD MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha on October 3.

Rajasthan’s Sardarshahar seat went to polls following the death of Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma after a prolonged illness. His seat was contested by his son Anil Kumar while BJP had fielded former MLA Ashok Kumar there.

In Bihar’s Kurhani, the disqualification of RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahani prompted the polls.

Updated Date: December 08, 2022 15:42:43 IST

