Business class passenger's violent outburst forces wife into hiding in economy class on Air India flight

A disruptive incident occurred onboard an Air India flight from the US to Mumbai on Wednesday, 17 May. The business class passenger, described as a man in his 70s, experienced a panic attack approximately three hours into the flight. Subsequently, he began screaming, yelling, and using offensive language.

The passenger’s behavior alternated between moments of calm and violent outbursts, causing discomfort among both the crew and fellow passengers. Despite attempts to calm him down, the situation persisted for over seven hours until a doctor intervened and sedated him, leading to a resolution.

The man verbally abused the crew, demanded the aircraft door to be opened for his disembarkation, and even attempted to strangle his wife, reported Times of India.

An eyewitness named Pravin Tonsekar, who was also traveling in business class told TOI that the man made three separate attempts to strangle his wife and had to be physically restrained by others. Tonsekar described the passenger as a physically fit man in his seventies, around six feet tall.

He added that the crew and passengers intervened when the man tried to strangle his wife, who eventually sought refuge in the economy class due to fear, reported TOI.

The disruptive behavior continued for an extended period, prompting additional crew members who were not on duty to engage with the passenger in an attempt to pacify him.

Eventually, the Air India crew sought assistance from doctors among the passengers to handle the unruly passenger. Two doctors came forward, restrained the individual, and administered a sedative. The passenger’s wife informed the doctors that he had neglected to take his prescribed anxiety medication after take-off.

After the passenger was sedated, the flight proceeded without any further incidents and safely landed in Mumbai.

With inputs from agencies

