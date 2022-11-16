Bumble stands with Shraddha Walkar’s family, says will be available to law enforcement if they want support

New Delhi: India on 14 November woke up to the gruesome, chilling details of the murder of a young woman named Shraddha Walkar. She was killed by her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala who later chopped her body into 35 pieces and scattered them across the national capital over 18 days.

Aftab and Walkar met via a dating app named Bumble in Mumbai. Additional DCP-I South Delhi Ankit Chauhan said that they were in a live-in relationship for three years and had shifted to Delhi.

Bumble has reacted to the incident.

A spokesperson from Bumble told Firstpost,” “Everyone at Bumble is devastated to hear about this unspeakable crime, and our hearts are with Shraddha Walkar’s family and loved ones. We will continue to follow closely and remain available to law enforcement should they request our support. The safety and wellbeing of our members is our top priority and we have a dedicated global team serving their needs.”

Meanwhile, after grisly details of Shraddha Walkar’s murder by her live-in partner emerged, the couple’s friends and family are now giving a peek into the couple’s ‘toxic’ and ‘abusive’ relationship.

It has also come to light that Aftab, who was a trained chef, brought another woman to the apartment while Shraddha’s body was in the 300-litre fridge that he had brought after the killing. As per NDTV, he met the other woman – just 15-20 days after the killing – on the dating app Bumble, where he had met Shraddha in 2019.

Aftab was successful in keeping the murder under wraps for six months and was only arrested last Saturday.

