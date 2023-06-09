Bumble date gone wrong: Gurugram techie arrested for extorting Rs 2 lakh from man she met on dating app

A female IT employee from Gurugram was arrested by the police on charges of extorting a man by making false allegations of molestation against him, police said on Thursday. The woman, in collaboration with an accomplice, befriended the man on a dating app and demanded Rs 2 lakh from him.

The police apprehended the accomplice while the money was being exchanged on Wednesday. An FIR was lodged against both individuals at DLF Phase 3 Police Station.

The duo have duped 12 other people so far, and had made false rape and molestation charges against five people in the past. According to the police, the accused are identified as Binita Kumari (27), a native of Bihar, and Mahesh Phogat (30), a resident of the Bhaloth village in Rohtak district, reported PTI.

The accused woman is an employee of an IT company in the city, while Phogat worked at an NGO, police said.

The police revealed that the two initially connected on the dating app Bumble. On 28 May, the woman took the victim to a hotel in Sector 23, where she tried to make him consume alcohol. Sensing something amiss, the victim refused and left the hotel. Later, the woman contacted him, accusing him of misbehavior and molestation, threatening to file a police complaint.

Subsequently, Phogat contacted the victim and demanded Rs 5 lakh to settle the matter, but they agreed upon Rs 2 lakh. The victim handed over Rs 50,000 to the duo, promising to pay the remaining amount soon, and sought police assistance.

The police set a trap to capture the culprits. Following the plan, the victim arranged a meeting with the woman at Maulsari Market near Sai Temple, where Phogat was caught red-handed accepting money. The woman, Binita Kumari, was arrested from U block in DLF-3, Gurugram, reported PTI.

The police recovered Rs 50,000, part of the extortion deal, and two mobile phones from the arrested individuals. ACP Kaushik stated that the woman had previously registered four false cases of rape and molestation.

With inputs from agencies

