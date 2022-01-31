Budget Session 2022: President Kovind hails India's COVID-19 vaccine drive, says government prioritises small farmers and the poor

The President's address officially marked the beginning of the Budget Session of Parliament. The session is being held in two phases — from 31 January to 11 February and 13 March to 8 April

The Budget Session of Parliament began with the President’s address at the Central Hall of the Parliament.

President Ram Nath Kovind started his address by paying tribute to the "lakhs of freedom fighters who prioritised their duties and helped India get its rights".

Speaking to the MPs in the Central Hall, President Kovind said, “My government believes that remembering the past and learning from it is very important for the safe future of the country.”

President Kovind then spoke on the issue of the country’s fight against COVID-19 and hailed the fact that Over 90 percent senior citizens have received at least one dose of vaccine.

He lauded India's fight against coronavirus and said, "India's capability to fight COVID-19 was evident in its vaccination program. In less than a year, we made a record of administering over 150 crore doses of vaccine. Today, we're one of the leading nations in the world when it comes to the number of doses given."

Please read: Budget Session 2022: Political storm brews as Pegasus snooping row to Air India disinvestment issues to be raised

He also highlighted the Central government’s welfare schemes, asserting that the government is working on schemes to ensure no one sleeps hungry.

“To ensure that no one returns home hungry, my govt distributed free ration to the poor every month as part of the PM Gareeb Kalyan Yojana. Today, India is running the world's largest food distribution program. Also, the Ayushman Bharat card has benefitted the poor. Availability of medicines at low prices at Jan Aushadi Kendra was also a great move,” the President said to the MPs, which elicited a round of applause from the BJP leaders.

President Ram Nath Kovind also highlighted the PM Svanidhi Yojana, which was formulated to benefit street vendors. He said that so far, 28 lakh street vendors have received monetary support worth over Rs 2,900 crore.

The President also spoke on how the government is focusing on the issue of women empowerment. "We're witnesses to the success of Ujjwala Yojana. Through Mudra Yojana, the entrepreneurship and skills of women have received a boost. With 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' many positive results have come to the fore," he was quoted as saying.

The President also said that the Centre has focused on raising the marriageable age for women and also stopped triple talaq.

Praising the athletes' performance at the Tokyo Olympic Games, President Kovind said, "India's youth have shown their grit in world sports."

The President also spoke on the contribution of farmers to the country and said that the government has always prioritised 80 per cent small-scale farmers. As part of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, over 11 crore families of farmers benefited.

Our small-scale farmers have a significant role in the country's development; my govt has always prioritised 80% small-scale farmers. As part of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, over 11 crore families of farmers benefitted: President Ram Nath Kovind pic.twitter.com/Z4oeg25hkd — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2022

He also lauded the start-up ecosystem in the country and said that it was an example of the endless new possibilities that are rapidly taking shape under the leadership of our youth. He said, “Since 2016, 60,000 new startups in 56 sectors provided jobs to six lakh people. In 2021, 40 Unicorns came up. These were worth over Rs 7,400 crore.”

The President spoke of the penetration of internet in the country and said that due to the policies of his government, India today was one of the countries where the cost of internet is the lowest.

Commenting on the infrastructural improvements in the country, President Kovind spoke of the Pradhan Mantri Gatishakti National Master Plan. He said that building roads, resources and infrastructure in rural areas has taken flight.

Highlighting the progress in infrastructure, he said, “In March 2014, the total length of national highways in our country was 90 thousand km, whereas today their length has increased to more than 1.40 lakh km.” He said that the Delhi-Mumbai expressway to be longest stretch. He added that the expressway is near to completion.

आज देश की उपलब्धियां और सफलताएँ देश के सामर्थ्य और संभावनाओं के समान ही, असीम हैं। ये उपलब्धियां किसी एक संस्था या प्रतिष्ठान की नहीं हैं, बल्कि देश के कोटि-कोटि नागरिकों की हैं। इनमें करोड़ों देशवासियों का श्रम और पसीना लगा है। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 31, 2022

Additionally, services have been started on 11 new metro lines in the country, which are benefiting lakhs of people in 8 states every day.

The President asserted that one other key aspect that the government was focusing on was the return of priceless heritage of India to the country. He said, "Keeping that aim in mind, the idol of Mother Annapurna Devi, which was stolen from India a hundred years ago, has been brought back and installed in the Kashi Vishwanath temple."

He also highlighted the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign and said that “Our goal is that the goods needed by our forces should be developed in India and manufactured in India itself.”

Our aim is to ensure that goods required by our armed forces are manufactured in India. Govt has taken important steps to convert ordnance factories into 7 Defence PSUs: President Ram Nath Kovind pic.twitter.com/pHlu6eCMIE — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2022

The President also said that his government was committed to development of Northeast. “The government is committed to northeast India's development. Rail and air connectivity have improved in North East India. Arunachal's Itanagar has got a new state-of-the-art airport," President Kovind said. "We have started a new era of peace in naxal areas," he added.

आज देश की उपलब्धियां और सफलताएँ देश के सामर्थ्य और संभावनाओं के समान ही, असीम हैं। ये उपलब्धियां किसी एक संस्था या प्रतिष्ठान की नहीं हैं, बल्कि देश के कोटि-कोटि नागरिकों की हैं। इनमें करोड़ों देशवासियों का श्रम और पसीना लगा है। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 31, 2022

Ahead of the President’s address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he hopes that all political parties will debate with an open mind to take India forward on path of development.

Modi said, “The Budget Session commences today. I welcome you and all MPs to this session. In today's global situation, there are a lot of opportunities for India. This session instils confidence in the world regarding the country's economic progress, vaccination program, Made in India vaccines.

"In this Session too, discussions, issues of discussions and open-minded debates can become an important opportunity for global impact.

"I hope that all MPs, political parties will have quality discussions with an open mind and help take the country on the path to development swiftly.

"It is true that polls affect sessions and discussions. But I request all MPs that elections will go on but Budget Session draws a blueprint for entire year. The more fruitful we make this session, the better the opportunity for the rest of the year to take the country to greater economic heights."

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.