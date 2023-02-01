Budget 2023-24: gives impetus to tourism, 'Unity Mall' at major destinations to boost 'One District, One Product'

New Delhi: Fifty additional airports, helipods, water aero drones, advanced landing grounds will be revived to improve regional air connectivity, said FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Nirmala Sitharaman added,”50 tourist destinations will be selected through challenge mode to be developed as a whole package for domestic and international tourism.”

“States will be encouraged to set a ‘Unity Mall’ in State capital or the most popular tourist destination in the state for the promotion and sale of ‘One District, One product’ and GI products and other handicraft,”she added.

The budget session of the Parliament began on Tuesday with President’s address. This year’s budget session is going to have 27 sittings till 6 April with a month-long recess to examine the budget papers. The first part of the session will conclude on 13 February. Parliament will reconvene on 12 March for the second part of the Budget Session and conclude on 6 April.

The Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday tabled the Economic Survey for the Financial Year 2022-23.

The Economic Survey said that India’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is complete and the economy is expected to grow in the range of 6 per cent to 6.8 per cent in the coming financial year 2023-24. This is in comparison to 7 per cent this fiscal and 8.7 per cent in 2021-22.

