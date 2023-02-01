Budget 2023-24: A lookback at the achievements of Modi govt since 2014

New Delhi: The government’s efforts since 2014 have ensured all citizens a better quality of living and a life of dignity, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

While presenting the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament on Wednesday, Sitharaman said that the per capita income has more than doubled to Rs. 1.97 lakhs. She further said that our economy has increased from being 10th to 5th largest in the world in these 9 years and improved as a well-governed and innovative country with a conducive environment for business in global indices.

Noting that the economy has become a lot more formalized, the Union Finance Minister stated that this is reflected in the EPFO membership more than doubled to 27 crores. In addition, 7,400 crore digital payments of Rs. 126 lakh crore were made through UPI in 2022.

“We have significantly improved our position as a well-governed and innovative country with a conducive environment for business as reflected in several global indices and have made significant progress in many Sustainable Development Goals,” she said.

The Union Finance Minister has provided credit for the efficient implementation of many schemes with the universalisation of targeted benefits for the resultant inclusive development across the country since 2014.

Achievements since 2014: Leaving no one behind

The finance minister further said that the efficient implementation of many schemes, with the universalisation of targeted benefits, has resulted in inclusive development, such as:

11.7 crore household toilets under Swachh Bharat Mission,

9.6 crore LPG connections under Ujjawala,

220 crore Covid vaccination of 102 crore persons,

47.8 crore PM Jan Dhan bank accounts,

Insurance cover for 44.6 crore persons under PM Suraksha Bima and PM Jeevan Jyoti Yojana, and

Cash transfer of ₹2.2 lakh crore to over 11.4 crore farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi

