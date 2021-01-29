live

Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: Centre will respect Supreme Court order putting hold on farm bills, says president

Budget 2021: The government would like to clarify that the rights and facilities that were available before the formation of the three farm laws have not been cut short, said President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday

FP Staff January 29, 2021 12:37:12 IST
13:01 (ist)

Congress in support of farmers, no intention to insult president: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Boycotting president's address doesn't mean insulting him. We're standing with farmers and demanding that farm laws be taken back. It's our biggest reason behind boycotting the address. We'll debate when there is a Motion of Thanks and debate, said Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
12:50 (ist)

RLP MP Beniwal raises slogans against farm laws
12:33 (ist)

President ends Budget speech

President ends the speech quoting Jyotirindranath Tagore, the elder brother of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. "The motherland is calling for all the children of India to live together. With heroism, self-respect, masculinity and pride, all of you together wish for the welfare of the country."
12:06 (ist)

Over 3 lakh beneficiaries of National Education Policy: President

After speaking on various schemes of the Union government on skill development, women empowerment and Rural Livelihood Mission, President Ram Nath Kovind highlighted National Education Policy.

"More than 3 crore 20 lakh students are getting the benefit of various scholarship schemes of the government. These include students belonging to scheduled castes, backward classes, forest dwellers and tribal classes and minority communities," he said.

For the first time in the National Education Policy, students have been given freedom to read the subject according to their interest. Youngsters have been given the option to change the subject and stream even in the middle of a course.
11:56 (ist)

Govt trying to intimidate farmers protesting against agri laws: Congress

The Congress on Friday alleged that the government is trying to divide and intimidate the farmers to break their protest against the three agri laws with former party chief Rahul Gandhi saying that it was time to "choose a side" and he was with the peaceful movement of the tillers.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed that on Wednesday night, there was an attempt to finish the farmers' protest by force and on Thursday farmers were being threatened at Gazipur and Singhu borders.
11:51 (ist)

President lists measures taken by Modi govt for farmers

To help small and marginal farmers, the government has transferred about Rs 1.13 lakh crore directly to their accounts. Apart from that, farmers have also greatly benefited from the Fasal Bima Yojna," said President Ram Nath Kovind.
11:43 (ist)

Rights and facilities not cut under farm laws, says Kovind

The government would like to clarify that the rights and facilities that were available before the formation of the three farm laws have not been cut short, in fact with these new agricultural reforms the govt has provided new facilities and rights to farmers, said President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday.
11:41 (ist)

Small and marginal farmers are priority of Modi govt: President 

Listing out the measures taken by the Narendra Modi government, the President said that small and marginal farmers are Centre's priority. "The government is working to develop modern infrastructure for farm sector," said President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday. 
11:37 (ist)

President terms farmers' protests on R-Day as 'unfortunate'

The insult of the holy day like tricolor and Republic Day happened in the past is very unfortunate. The Constitution which gives us the right to freedom of expression, the same constitution teaches us that law and rule should be followed equally seriously, said President Ram Nath Kovind during for the joint Parliamentary session.

My government wants to make it clear that before the three new agricultural laws were enacted, there was no reduction in the rights and facilities which were under the old system. Rather, through these agricultural reforms, the government has given new rights to farmers as well as new rights.
11:30 (ist)

President highlights Centre's flagship Ayushman Bharat

"Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, 1.5 crore poor in the country have received free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh. With this, more than 30 thousand crores rupees of these poor are saved from being spent," said President Ram Nath Kovind during for the joint Parliamentary session.

Today, Ayushman scheme can be availed in any of the more than 24 thousand hospitals in the country. Under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Yojana, 7 thousand centers across the country are getting medicines at very cheap rates to the poor, he added. 
11:17 (ist)

President delivers opening address to Parliament 

"I am satisfied that the timely decision taken by my government saved the lives of lakhs of citizens. Today the number of new COVID-19 cases is going down rapidly. The number of recoveries is very high," said President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday. 
11:04 (ist)

Ahead of Budget, LS Speaker to convene all-party meet in Parliament

To seek the cooperation of various parties for the smooth functioning of the Budget session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has convened a meeting of all political parties on Friday which is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The session will begin with the President's address followed by the presentation of the Economic Survey.

The Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1 February. Both the houses will also debate on the Motion of thanks to the President's address after the budget presentation.
11:00 (ist)

Nirmala Sitharaman to present Economic Survey today

The crucial Budget session of Parliament is set for a stormy start with as many as 18 opposition parties announcing their decision to boycott the President's address to a joint sitting of both houses on Friday, in solidarity with the farmers agitating against the three contentious farm laws.

The session is also likely to witness acrimonious scenes, with the opposition all set to corner the government on issues like recession, job losses, handling of COVID crisis, LAC stand-off with China and the WhatsApp chat leaks of Arnab Goswami.

