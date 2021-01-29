Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: Centre will respect Supreme Court order putting hold on farm bills, says president

Budget 2021: The government would like to clarify that the rights and facilities that were available before the formation of the three farm laws have not been cut short, said President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday

The session is also likely to witness acrimonious scenes, with the opposition all set to corner the government on issues like recession, job losses, handling of COVID crisis, LAC stand-off with China and the WhatsApp chat leaks of Arnab Goswami.

The crucial Budget session of Parliament is set for a stormy start with as many as 18 opposition parties announcing their decision to boycott the President's address to a joint sitting of both houses on Friday, in solidarity with the farmers agitating against the three contentious farm laws.

The Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1 February. Both the houses will also debate on the Motion of thanks to the President's address after the budget presentation.

The session will begin with the President's address followed by the presentation of the Economic Survey.

To seek the cooperation of various parties for the smooth functioning of the Budget session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has convened a meeting of all political parties on Friday which is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I am satisfied that the timely decision taken by my government saved the lives of lakhs of citizens. Today the number of new COVID-19 cases is going down rapidly. The number of recoveries is very high," said President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday.

Today, Ayushman scheme can be availed in any of the more than 24 thousand hospitals in the country. Under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Yojana, 7 thousand centers across the country are getting medicines at very cheap rates to the poor, he added.

"Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, 1.5 crore poor in the country have received free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh. With this, more than 30 thousand crores rupees of these poor are saved from being spent," said President Ram Nath Kovind during for the joint Parliamentary session.

My government wants to make it clear that before the three new agricultural laws were enacted, there was no reduction in the rights and facilities which were under the old system. Rather, through these agricultural reforms, the government has given new rights to farmers as well as new rights.

The insult of the holy day like tricolor and Republic Day happened in the past is very unfortunate. The Constitution which gives us the right to freedom of expression, the same constitution teaches us that law and rule should be followed equally seriously, said President Ram Nath Kovind during for the joint Parliamentary session.

Listing out the measures taken by the Narendra Modi government, the President said that small and marginal farmers are Centre's priority. "The government is working to develop modern infrastructure for farm sector," said President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday.

The government would like to clarify that the rights and facilities that were available before the formation of the three farm laws have not been cut short, in fact with these new agricultural reforms the govt has provided new facilities and rights to farmers, said President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday.

To help small and marginal farmers, the government has transferred about Rs 1.13 lakh crore directly to their accounts. Apart from that, farmers have also greatly benefited from the Fasal Bima Yojna," said President Ram Nath Kovind.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed that on Wednesday night, there was an attempt to finish the farmers' protest by force and on Thursday farmers were being threatened at Gazipur and Singhu borders.

The Congress on Friday alleged that the government is trying to divide and intimidate the farmers to break their protest against the three agri laws with former party chief Rahul Gandhi saying that it was time to "choose a side" and he was with the peaceful movement of the tillers.

For the first time in the National Education Policy, students have been given freedom to read the subject according to their interest. Youngsters have been given the option to change the subject and stream even in the middle of a course.

"More than 3 crore 20 lakh students are getting the benefit of various scholarship schemes of the government. These include students belonging to scheduled castes, backward classes, forest dwellers and tribal classes and minority communities," he said.

After speaking on various schemes of the Union government on skill development, women empowerment and Rural Livelihood Mission, President Ram Nath Kovind highlighted National Education Policy.

President ends the speech quoting Jyotirindranath Tagore, the elder brother of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. "The motherland is calling for all the children of India to live together. With heroism, self-respect, masculinity and pride, all of you together wish for the welfare of the country."

Boycotting president's address doesn't mean insulting him. We're standing with farmers and demanding that farm laws be taken back. It's our biggest reason behind boycotting the address. We'll debate when there is a Motion of Thanks and debate, said Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Delhi: Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) MP Hanuman Beniwal showed a placard and raised slogans, demanding the repeal of the three farm laws, during the President's Address in the Parliament today. (Source: Hanuman Beniwal) pic.twitter.com/bnsMH9byoT

Budget 2021 LATEST Updates:

To help small and marginal farmers, the government has transferred about Rs 1.13 lakh crore directly to their accounts. Apart from that, farmers have also greatly benefited from the Fasal Bima Yojna, said President Ram Nath Kovind.

The national flag and a holy day like Republic Day were insulted in the past few days. The Constitution that provides us Freedom of Expression, is the same Constitution that teaches us that law & rules have to be followed seriously, said President Ram Nath Kovind during for the joint Parliamentary session.

Alleging that the farm laws have been pushed by the BJP government without a national consensus, the opposition parties announced their decision on Thursday to boycott the President's address, a move termed as "most unfortunate" by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi.

The Economic Survey 2021 will be tabled on 29 January, a couple of days prior to the Union Budget, which will be tabled on 1 February.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of both Houses on the same day.

Prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) under the guidance of the CEA, the Economic Survey is a detailed report on the state of the economy in the past one year. It lists key challenges expected and the way out from them.

The Economic Survey gets approved by the finance minister after the document is prepared. The first Economic Survey was presented in 1960-51 and until 1964, it was released at the time of the Budget.

While the Economic Survey is a crucial document that provides an extensive official version of the government's take on the economic condition of the country, in reality, the government is not constitutionally bound to present the Economic Survey or to follow the recommendations made in it.

The document also analyses trends in money supply, infrastructure, agricultural and industrial production along with employment, prices, exports, imports, foreign exchange reserves and other important factors that may impact the Budget.

Apart from this, economic magnitudes are grouped, such as how much is set aside for capital formation etc. This helps in better appreciation of the impact of government receipts and expenditure on the other sectors of the economy.

The Economic Survey 2021 is of particular significance as it during the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the First Advance estimates of the government, the economy may contract by 7.7 percent. The survey is likely to outline plans to put the economy back on track to achieve the $5 trillion goal that was set in 2019.