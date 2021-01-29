Economic Survey 2021 to be tabled today: All you need to know about CEA KV Subramanian

The CEA has been part of several expert committees in the past. Most famously, he has been part of the PJ Nayak Committee

The Government of India will be presenting the Economic Survey 2021 in the Parliament today (29 January), setting the stage for the Union Budget.

The Economic Survey is a detailed report on the condition of the country’s economy in the past one year and it is prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) under the guidance of the government’s Chief Economic Advisor (CEA).

Krishnamurthy Venkata Subramanian, the incumbent CEA, is going to hold a press conference at 2.30 pm on Friday. This conference will take place after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Survey in front of a joint sitting of both the Houses of the Parliament.

With the help of the Economic Survey, citizens can understand the government’s official position and strategy to handle the economy of the country. In reality, the government is not “constitutionally bound” to table the survey or to go according to the recommendations made in it.

Here is all you need to know about KV Subramanian: