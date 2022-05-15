Buddha Purnima: Sale and slaughter of meat banned in Bengaluru

This comes after the BBMP had earlier banned the animal slaughter and the sale of meat on the occasion of Ram Navami

In view of Buddha Purnima, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has banned the sale and slaughter of meat in Bengaluru, as per ANI.

This comes after the BBMP had earlier banned the animal slaughter and the sale of meat on the occasion of Ram Navami.

In an interview with News18, activist Brinda Adige questioned the logic behind banning meat on every festival. Adige said, "There are lots of reasons that are being given, saying this is to safeguard the sentiments of people of a particular community, because on that particular day which is their festival they do not want animals to be slaughtered." She asked if it was okay with the people of that community and their sentiments if the animals were slaughtered before or after their festival day. She further added that the government and the BBMP is not realising that the daily wage earners depend on this for their livelihood which is being snatched away from them.

As per Hindustan Times, sale of meat is banned in Bengaluru on the following days:

Martyrs' Day (Jan 3)

Mahashivratri (March 1)

Sri Rama Navami (April 10)

Mahaveer Jayanti (April 14)

Buddha Purnima (May 16)

Krishna Janmasthami (August 19)

Ganesh Chaturthi (August 31)

Gandhi Jayanti (October 2)

Sadhu Vaswani Jayanti (Nov 25)

As per a report by ANI, BBMP had earlier banned animal slaughter and the sale of meat on the occasion of Ram Navami on 10 April.

"There will be a blanket ban on the slaughterhouses, animal slaughter and the sale of meat on Ram Navami," read the Bengaluru civic body order.

Meanwhile, a relatively less crowd was observed in the city's wet markets. The meat shop owners and meat traders in Bengaluru's Cox Town market had said they will abide by the BBMP order.

"We will follow government orders and not conduct business tomorrow. Tomorrow is a holiday," Md Zamrud, a mutton retailer from Cox Town told ANI.

"We are following this for years. we have no problem. We will follow the government orders. Whatever the orders from hotels, we will supply them by Saturday only. We will not do any business tomorrow," said another meat trader Sazzad.

As per ANI, the celebrations for Chaitra Navratri involve worship of Goddess Durga and her nine forms. During this period, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts for nine days.

The ninth day of Chaitra Navratri is celebrated as Ram Navami or Hindu Lord Rama's birthday.

