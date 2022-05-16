Buddha Purnima 2022: Here are some wishes you can share on the auspicious day

It is believed that on this day Buddha achieved enlightenment and hence considered to be auspicious and celebrated by Buddhists across the globe

The festival of Buddha Purnima is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Siddhartha Gautama or Lord Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. This year, the festive occasion is being celebrated on Monday, 16 May. Buddha Purnima is observed on 'Purnima' or a full moon day. The festival is also known as Buddha Jayanti.

It is believed that on this day Buddha achieved enlightenment. Hence, it is considered to be auspicious and is celebrated by Buddhists across the globe.

As per Buddhist traditions, Prince Siddhartha Gautama was believed to be born in 623 BCE at Lumbini in Nepal’s Terai region. The place is now a popular pilgrimage spot as well as a UNESCO World Heritage site. While the exact date of Lord Buddha's birth is not known, the celebrations are based on the Hindu lunar calendar. In parts of South and Southeast Asia, the occasion is celebrated as part of Vesak, which marks the day of Buddha's enlightenment.

As we celebrate Buddha Jayanti, here are some of the wishes you can send to your loved ones:

May this year be full of love, light, peace, and harmony for you! Happy Buddha Purnima to everyone

On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, may the divine grace of the lord be with you. Happy Buddha Jayanti!

If the problem can be solved why worry? If the problem cannot be solved worrying about it will do you no good. Happy Buddha Purnima!

May the year be full of fruitful investments and good rewards for you! Happy Buddha Purnima!

Those who have failed in working towards the truth have missed the purpose of living. Happy Buddha Jayanti!

Those who are free from resentful thoughts surely find peace. Happy Buddha Jayanti!

May Lord Buddha bless us all with good health. Happy Buddha Purnima to you and your family.

