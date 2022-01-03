BSF troops gun down Pakistani intruder in J&K's Samba district; unearth huge cache of ammunition near International Border

The authorities recovered three AK-47 rifles, five packets of heroin, four pistols, five magazines of AK-47 rifles, two pistol magazines, 14 rounds AK47 and seven bullets of 9 mm

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops shot dead an intruder on Monday following the detection of suspicious movement along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, a senior officer of the force said.

The alert troops of the BSF detected the suspected Pakistani intruder's movement along the IB in Ramgarh in the early hours and opened fire after challenging him, officials said. The intruder did not pay any heed and was subsequently shot dead by the troops, they added.

Later in the day, the BSF recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition and heroin near the IB during Zero Line Patrolling.

The recovered items include three AK-47 rifles, five packets of heroin, four pistols, five magazines of AK-47 rifles, two pistol magazines, 14 rounds AK47 and seven bullets of 9 mm.

The personnel of its 98 Battalion recovered these items around 10.10 am, the BSF said while adding that the arms and ammunition were in a white-colour bag. The sack bag was hidden in bushes near Border Post 35 along International Border, said BSF. The BSF tweeted:

