BSF troops gun down Pakistani intruder in J&K's Samba district; unearth huge cache of ammunition near International Border
The authorities recovered three AK-47 rifles, five packets of heroin, four pistols, five magazines of AK-47 rifles, two pistol magazines, 14 rounds AK47 and seven bullets of 9 mm
The Border Security Force (BSF) troops shot dead an intruder on Monday following the detection of suspicious movement along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, a senior officer of the force said.
The alert troops of the BSF detected the suspected Pakistani intruder's movement along the IB in Ramgarh in the early hours and opened fire after challenging him, officials said. The intruder did not pay any heed and was subsequently shot dead by the troops, they added.
Later in the day, the BSF recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition and heroin near the IB during Zero Line Patrolling.
The recovered items include three AK-47 rifles, five packets of heroin, four pistols, five magazines of AK-47 rifles, two pistol magazines, 14 rounds AK47 and seven bullets of 9 mm.
The personnel of its 98 Battalion recovered these items around 10.10 am, the BSF said while adding that the arms and ammunition were in a white-colour bag. The sack bag was hidden in bushes near Border Post 35 along International Border, said BSF. The BSF tweeted:
3rd Jan 2022
During special ZLP, alert troops of 98 Bn @bsf_jammu recovered following arms, amn & heroin hidden in sarkanda near IB near BP 35.
AK47 rifles -3 nos
Heroin -5 packets
Pistols -5 nos
AK Mags -5 nos
Pistol Mags -7 nos
AK series amn -14 rds
9mm amn -7 rds#JaiHind pic.twitter.com/j4var3ZfEN
— BSF (@BSF_India) January 3, 2022
With input from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Jammu and Kashmir govt inks 39 MoUs of nearly Rs 19,000 crore at realty summit
The industry body Naredco said MOUs have been signed by many developers including Hiranandani group, Signature Global, NBCC and Raheja Developers
India's skier Arif Khan qualifies for two events in 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
Khan has become the first Indian athlete to qualify for two different events of the Winter Olympics, set to be held in Beijing from 4 February, next year.
Maharaja's rule better than present govt in Jammu and Kashmir, says Ghulam Nabi Azad
In a veiled attack at the BJP, Azad said the autocratic rule of the maharajas was far better than the current dispensation, which stopped the traditional practice of the biannual 'Darbar Move'