Earlier on Monday, the BSF had apprehended a Pakistani national in Punjab’s Dera Baba Nanak area

An intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the Indo-Pak border in the Gurdaspur sector when he was trying to cross over from the Indian territory at 6.45 am on Tuesday.

According to the BSF, the intruder, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was shot dead when the person was trying to jump over the fence from the Indian border. The patrolling team warned him but he didn't stop even after several requests. Further details are awaited.

According to RepublicWorld, earlier on Monday, the BSF had apprehended a Pakistani national. He was captured in Punjab’s Dera Baba Nanak area. The forces also recovered Pakistan currency, mobile phone and earphones along with a phone charger. The incident took place near Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan. Recently, the Punjab police had recovered a tiffin bomb and four hand grenades from the international borders of Gurdaspur district.

On Sunday night, the BSF had spotted and fired five rounds at a Pakistani drone in the Gurdaspur area, forcing it to return to Pakistan.

With input from ANI

