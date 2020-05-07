BSF recruitment 2020: Security force declares Phase III result of Head Constable RO, RM; check result on bsf.nic.in

Border Security Force (BSF) has announced the result of the Phase III descriptive written test of Head Constable (Radio Operator/ Radio Mechanic). Those who took the exam can check their result on the official website of BSF at http://bsf.nic.in/ .

For the post of HC (RO), 538 candidates have been shortlisted, while 1206 have been selected for HC (RM).

The descriptive written test was conducted on 2 February. The list of selected candidates has been released as per the order of roll number and not as per the merit.

Those who have qualified Phase III will be called for a final medical examination. The final merit will be prepared after the medical examination.

BSF will announce the date, time and venue for the medical exam in due course.

How to check result

Step 1: Go to official website of BSF - http://bsf.nic.in/

Step 2: Click on the link for Phase III written test result.

Step 3: Search for your roll number in the list.

Step 4: Make sure you are checking your roll number in the column for that post for which you appeared.

Here is the direct link to check your result - http://bsf.nic.in/doc/results/DESCRIPTIVE%20RESULT%20FOR%20UPLOAD%20-%20MAY%202020.pdf

According to a report in Times Now, earlier, the descriptive written test was supposed to be conducted on 24 November and the final medical examination was on 30 January 30. However, the exam was later postponed.

