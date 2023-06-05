India

BSF personnel shoot down Pakistani drone carrying narcotics across Wagah-Attari border

According to officials, the Pakistani drone, which violated Indian airspace, was intercepted and shot down by alert BSF personnel in Amritsar

FP Staff June 05, 2023 08:51:18 IST
Pakistani drone, which violated Indian airspace, was intercepted and shot down by alert BSF personnel in Amritsar. ANI

A Pakistani drone carrying narcotics across the Attari-Wagah border was shot down by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, officials said on Monday.

“We were getting inputs for the last two-three days that smugglers from Pakistan will try to smuggle the heroin through drone. Acting on that, our troops yesterday seized one drone and three packets containing approximately 3.1 kg of heroin,” said Sanjay Gaur, DIG BSF, Amritsar.

Further investigation is on, said the officials.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: June 05, 2023 09:21:23 IST

