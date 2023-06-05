BSF personnel shoot down Pakistani drone carrying narcotics across Wagah-Attari border

A Pakistani drone carrying narcotics across the Attari-Wagah border was shot down by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, officials said on Monday.

According to officials, the drone, which violated Indian airspace, was intercepted and shot down by alert BSF personnel in Amritsar.

“We were getting inputs for the last two-three days that smugglers from Pakistan will try to smuggle the heroin through drone. Acting on that, our troops yesterday seized one drone and three packets containing approximately 3.1 kg of heroin,” said Sanjay Gaur, DIG BSF, Amritsar.

Further investigation is on, said the officials.

