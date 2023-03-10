BSF nabs intruder at India Pakistan border in Punjab, 3rd in 2 days

Amritsar: The Border Security Force (BSF) has nabbed yet another intruder from Pakistan near the International Border in Punjab. This is the third Pakistani arrested by the BSF while trying to cross into Punjab over the last two days.

The intruder, who was arrested by the BSF in the Ferozpur Sector of Punjab during the intervening night of March 9-10 has been identified as a resident of the Khyber district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

The BSF informed in a statement that the intruder had crossed International Border into India near border outpost Tirath in the Ferozpure sector of Punjab.

“BSF troop arrested him and conducted his search. During initial questioning he revealed to be a resident of Dist. Khyber, Pakistan. Further course of action per the SOP is under progress,” the BSF in statement said.

The BSF on Thursday afternoon had also arrested a Pakistani national near International Border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur sector.

Identified as Aamir Raza, a resident of the Sialkot district in Pakistan, the Pakistani intruder was held by the BSF troops ahead of the border fence in the area of Border Outpost Nikka in the Gurdaspur sector.

The BSF said that the Pakistani intruder had crossed the International Border and entered into the Indian territory.

“During initial questioning the intruder revealed his name as Aamir Raza, a resident of District Sialkot, Pakistan,” said the BSF, which is responsible to guard 3,323 km India-Pakistan International Border.

Further interrogation of the intruder is in progress.

The BSF’s 144 Battalion personnel deployed at Rajatal Border Outpost in Punjab’s Amritsar Sector near International Border had also intercepted a Pakistani intruder on the intervening night of March 8-9. The intruder was trying to enter Indian territory.

The BSF said that the intruder was fired upon by its troops and subsequently arrested.

During initial questioning, the BSF said, the intruder revealed his identity as a Bangladeshi national.

(With ANI inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.