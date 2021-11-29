BSF Group C recruitment 2021: Last day to apply for 72 vacancies at rectt.bsf.gov.in; check details here
The online application process for filling up Constable and other vacancies in Group-‘C’ combatised posts will be concluded by the Border Security Force (BSF) today, 29 November. Candidates can avail this last chance and apply for the posts by visiting the official website of BSF - https://rectt.bsf.gov.in/.
Process to apply for BSF Group C recruitment 2021:
- Go to the official website of BSF - https://rectt.bsf.gov.in/
- Click on “Apply Here” against BSF Group-C Engineer’s Recruitment on the homepage of the website
- Fill the requested details and upload the documents
- Pay the BSF application fee
- Submit the BSF application form and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply: https://rectt.bsf.gov.in/registration/basic-details?guid=3d4da058-cf5b-12eb-bafc-fc017s9a1ba9
With this recruitment drive, BSF will fill up total of 72 vacancies. It includes 1 Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), 6 Head Constable, and 65 Constable posts.
Eligibility:
The age limit of the applicant should be between 18 to 25 years, barring age relaxations as per the prevalent recruitment rules.
Educational Qualification:
As per the official notification, for the post of ASI, a matriculation and Diploma course in Draftsmanship (Civil) from Industrial Training Institute are mandatory. For the Head Constable /Constable posts, matriculation and ITI Certificate in relevant trade are mandatory.
Application Fee:
Rs 100 fee will be charged from the candidates as an examination fee.
Selection Process for BSF Group C recruitment:
Candidates must note that the selection process will involve two phases. There will be a written exam in the first phase. The second phase of the BSF Group C recruitment will have include the process of Documentation, Physical Standard Test (PST), and a Detailed Medical Examination. A separate list (post-wise and category-wise) will be made on the basis of marks obtained by the aspirants in the written exam.
The official statement by the BSF states that the mentioned vacancies are subject to change (may increase or decrease) due to administrative reasons. The organisation also reserves the right to cancel or postpone the recruitment drive without assigning any reason, as per the official recruitment notice. Candidates are advised to visit the BSF website - https://rectt.bsf.gov.in/ regularly for updates.
