BSF Group C recruitment 2021: Apply for 72 vacancies at rectt.bsf.gov.in; check details here

The applications are invited for total of 72 vacancies in the Group C postings, including 65 vacancies for Constable, six openings for Head Constable and one posting for Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI)

The Border Security Force (BSF) is inviting applications for the Group-‘Ç’ combatised posts (Non- Gazetted-Non Ministerial) in the organisation. Candidates who are interested and are eligible may apply for the vacancies till 29 November on the official website of BSF - https://rectt.bsf.gov.in/.

The applications are invited for total of 72 vacancies in the Group C postings, including 65 vacancies for Constable, six openings for Head Constable and one posting for Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI).

Step wise method to apply for BSF Group C recruitment 2021:

- Visit the official website at https://rectt.bsf.gov.in/

- Click on link for BSF Croup C Engineer’s Recruitment 2021 given on the main page

- Register yourself and key in your details that are required

- Complete the BSF Group C form and pay the application fee

- Submit the BSF Group C recruitment form and keep a printout for future use

Direct link to apply for BSF vacancies Group C is here - https://rectt.bsf.gov.in/registration/basic-details?guid=3d4da058-cf5b-12eb-bafc-fc017s9a1ba9

According to the official notice released by BSF, the eligibility criterion for applying for ASI is a matriculation degree along with a diploma degree in draftsmanship (Civil) from an Industrial Training Institute (ITI). The qualification required for HC and Constable posts is matriculation along with an ITI certificate in relevant trade.

Candidates applying for the BSF Group C recruitment 2021 posts should not be less than 18 years, or more than 25 years of age, on the closing date of applications, or 29 November this year. Candidates belonging to SC/ST have an upper age relaxation of 3 years whereas OBC candidates have an age relaxation of 5 years.

It is mandatory for candidates to secure a minimum of 45 percent marks in order to qualify the BSF Grade C exam.

Selection for BSF includes qualifying a written examination which will be followed by a Physical Standards Test (PST), a detailed medical examination by the recruiting agency and a thorough document verification.

Only after a candidate passes and qualifies all these stages, the post-wise and category-wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of marks secured by candidates in the written exam.