As per the schedule, the Improvement exam for Class 10 will be held from 7 to 18 September and Class 12 from 7 to 22 September

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the admit cards for the Improvement Exam 2021 for Classes 10 and 12 students. Candidates can now download their hall tickets at the official website, https://bseh.org.in/.

Steps to download hall tickets for the BSEH Improvement Exams 2021:

Go to the official website at https://bseh.org.in/

Click on the link for the Improvement Exam Admit Card 2021 link that is given on the home page

Enter the required details such as your name, previous roll number, father’s name and click on the search option

Your hall ticket will appear onscreen. Take a printout

Here's the direct link for downloading the admit cards

Instructions

Candidates have to reach their respective exam centres at least half an hour before the start of the paper. They have to bring their own water bottles as well as a face mask and hand sanitiser. They must follow all COVID-19 protocols including social distancing.

Applicants also have to carry their own logs, trigonometry tables and stencils for maps for the exams. They can make use of colour pencils only for the science papers. No mobile phones or calculators would be allowed inside, as per the BSEH.

The exam

Earlier, the BSEH had released the schedule for the examinations — Class 10 Improvement Examinations from 7 to 18 September; Class 12 exam from 7 to 22 September.

The improvement exams are open to candidates who are unhappy with their Classes 10 and 12 final examination results. The registration process for the same was held from 17 to 27 August.

Due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the BSEH had cancelled physical exams for Class 12 and 10 this year. The students were graded on the basis of an alternative means of assessment by including their previous years' marks. The BSEH had registered a pass percentage of 100 percent this year.