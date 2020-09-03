BSEB STET: Bihar board releases re-exam admit card for State Teachers’ Eligibility Test on bsebstet2019.in

The notification by the board stated that that the exam will be conducted from 9 to 21 September in various districts of the state.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card, or hall ticket, for State Teachers' Eligibility Test (STET) 2019 re-examination on its official website: bsebstet2019.in.

The notification by the board stated that that the exam will be conducted from 9 to 21 September in various districts of the state including Patna, Nalanda, Gaya, Chhapra, Bhojpur, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Aurangabad, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Purnea.

The BSEB STET 2019 will be held in three shifts. The first shift will be from 8 am to 10:30 am, the second will be from 12 noon to 2:30 pm, while the third will be from 4 pm to 6:30 pm.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the admit card will mention the name of the candidate, date, time, and details of the exam centre. It will also include the reporting time for the examinees.

Those who are not being able to download the admit card can send their concerns to bseb.stethelpdesk@gmail.com.

As per NDTV said that candidates have been asked to report one hour before the commencement of the examination. The gates of the exam centre will be closed 30 minutes before the start of the paper and no students will be allowed to enter after that.

Examinees have been asked to cover their mouth and nose with face masks and carry hand sanitiser with them. They are also allowed to carry a water bottle with them.

The board said that candidates showing COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed to take the exam.

As per a report in Indian Express, there will be two components to this exam: written and physical fitness.

Candidates who qualify the written exam will be asked to appear for the second round. There are 150 marks in total, of which 100 are for written exam, while 50 marks are for physical efficiency test.

The exam will be conducted in online mode for the first time. Earlier, the exam was to be held on 28 January but was cancelled by the board due to paper leak and cheating. There were 2,47,241 candidates who had appeared for the exam for recruitment of school teachers which was conducted after a gap of eight years.

A four-member investigation committee led by chief vigilance officer Nilkamal probed into various cases of irregularities and paper leak. The board had cancelled the exam considering the findings of the committee.

Steps to download the admit card:

Step 1: Go to the website - bsebstet2019.in.

Step 2: Tap on the link that reads, "Click here to download Admit Card for Online Re-exam STET-2019."

Step 3: Enter application number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY and press the login button.

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card