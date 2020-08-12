Bihar STET 2019: BSEB to re-conduct exam in online mode after January paper leak; check schedule on bsebstet2019.in

This is the first time BSEB will be conducting the STET online; the question paper will be in the multiple choice (MCS) format

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the revised dates for conducting Secondary Teacher's Eligibility Test (STET) 2019. The exam will be conducted in online mode between 9 and 21 September.

According to a report by Jagran Josh, the board will release admit cards or hall ticket for the Bihar STET on its official website bsebstet2019.in on 25 August. This is the first time BSEB will be conducting the STET online; the question paper will be in the multiple choice (MCS) format. The report said that the exam was earlier scheduled to be held on 28 January at 300 exam centres across the state. However, it was cancelled by the board due to paper leak and cheating. A total of 2,47,241 candidates had appeared for the exam.

A report by Hindustan Times said a four-member investigation committee led by chief vigilance officer Nilkamal probed into various cases of irregularities and paper leak. The board had then decided to cancel the exam considering the findings of the investigation committee.

The exam was held after a gap of eight years for recruitment of school teachers.

The report quoted a senior official of BSEB saying that the re-exam will be held on nine days in various shifts to ensure that social distancing is maintained. Candidates will not have to apply or pay fee for re-exam as their candidature is still valid.

The exam date, centre will be communicated to the candidates through admit card.

Bihar state electronics development corporation limited (Beltron) will help the state education department for conducting the exam.