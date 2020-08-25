BSEB OFSS 2020: Bihar board releases second merit list for admission to intermediate courses on ofssbihar.in
The enrollment of candidates shortlisted for BSEB OFSS 2020 in the second merit list will be held between 25 and 29 August
The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) released the second merit list of Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) 2020 for admissions to intermediate or Class 12 courses in the state.
Candidates can check the list on the official website - ofssbihar.in. They can also download their allotment and intimation result from the website.
The enrollment of candidates shortlisted in the second merit list will be held between 25 and 29 August. The board will release the third merit list after 29 August. The first merit list was released on 7 August, reported Hindustan Times.
Those whose clear the test will have to submit Rs 300 as admission fees. Of the total fee, Rs 100 will be the application fee and Rs 200 will be university or school fees.
Steps to check BSEB OFSS second merit list 2020:
Step 1: Enter the name of the official website Bihar OFSS - ofssbihar.in
Step 2: On the right-hand side of the home page, under important information tab, click on the link that mentions 'Second Selection List
Step 3: Select school type and district and press on the show button
Step 4: The list of schools from the selected district will appear on your screens
Step 5: Selected candidates will be able to download the intimation letter
Candidates will be informed about their selection via SMS or email. They will have to download their intimation letter from the official website.
Applicants may have the chance of getting their names for admission in a better college/ school in the third and the final list as per the choices mentioned.
They will have an option to change the college/ school and will not have to give registration fees again. Only the difference amount will be collected or refunded to the applicant after the admission process completes.
