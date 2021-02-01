BSEB intermediate exam 2021: Exams begin from today at 1,473 centres

The Bihar intermediate exam will see as many as 13,50,233 candidates sit for the test, including 6,46,540 females and 7,03,693 males

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna became the first state board to organise board exams amid the pandemic. The Bihar intermediate exam began from today, 1 February.

Although most education boards, including CBSE, have decided to delay the exams for a few months in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, Bihar is conducting the Class 12 exams in February. Several protocols and guidelines will be followed to protect the students as well as the exam regulators from falling prey to the virus.

The Bihar intermediate exam will see as many as 13,50,233 candidates sit for the test. While 6,46,540 candidates are females, the male students will be 7,03,693 in number.

In order to observe social distancing during the exam process, BSEB has organised for an additional number of exam centres, taking the total number to 1,473. The board has also set up four ‘model exam centres’ where only female candidates will attempt the board papers.

Relaxations have been made in the question paper pattern, helping the candidates score well despite the tumultuous year’s struggles. The entire paper will be of 100 marks but the Bihar board has decided to divide the total marks equally among objective and subjective questions.

Apart from the increased number of objective questions, there is another catch this year. All the questions of all the intermediate exam subjects will have alternatives, thereby providing students with a much higher chance at attempting all the questions.

The first day of the exams will see the Physics paper being held during the morning shift. During the second shift, exams will be held for Political Science and Hindi.

The BSEB Class 12 exams are going to be held in two shifts - the morning shift will commence from 9.30 am to go on till 12.45 pm. Later the afternoon shift will begin from 1.45 pm to 5 pm.