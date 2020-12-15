BSEB intermediate exam 2021: Bihar Board releases revised schedule for Class 12 board exam, tests to begin from 1 February

The papers will be held in two shifts - the first shift will be from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm, while the second shift will start at 1.45 pm and end at 5 pm

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has on Tuesday released a revised schedule for annual intermediate, or Class 12, board exam 2021. As per the new dates, BSEB Class 12 board exam 2021 will be held from 1 to 13 February.

As per the notification, the papers will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm, while the second shift will start at 1.45 pm and end at 5 pm.

Earlier, the BSEB Class 12 board exam theory papers were scheduled to begin from 2 February, 2021. The Practical examination for BSEB intermediate students will be conducted between 9 and 18 January, 2021.

The papers of NRB, MB Alt English, MB Urdu and MB Maithili will be held from 9.30 am to 11.45 am only. For all the subjects, students will be getting a cool-off period of 15 minutes during which they can read the paper and plan the answers accordingly.

BSEB has introduced a few changes in the marking pattern of the Class 12 board examination 2021. If a student fails in a compulsory subject in the exam, his/her additional subject score will be considered instead. This will help the candidate, appearing for the board exam, to obtain the aggregate pass marks.

Students appearing for the exam will have to follow all the necessary guidelines that the board will issue in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The BSEB Class 12 exam admit card 2021 will mention the test date, timing, reporting time, centre details. Candidates should carry their hall ticket at the exam centre else they will not be allowed to appear for the test.