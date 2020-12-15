BSEB intermediate exam 2021: Bihar Board releases revised schedule for Class 12 board exam, tests to begin from 1 February
The papers will be held in two shifts - the first shift will be from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm, while the second shift will start at 1.45 pm and end at 5 pm
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has on Tuesday released a revised schedule for annual intermediate, or Class 12, board exam 2021. As per the new dates, BSEB Class 12 board exam 2021 will be held from 1 to 13 February.
As per the notification, the papers will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm, while the second shift will start at 1.45 pm and end at 5 pm.
इन्टरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा, 2020-21 का नया परीक्षा कार्यक्रम । pic.twitter.com/ebtdpJh7pw
— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) December 15, 2020
Earlier, the BSEB Class 12 board exam theory papers were scheduled to begin from 2 February, 2021. The Practical examination for BSEB intermediate students will be conducted between 9 and 18 January, 2021.
The papers of NRB, MB Alt English, MB Urdu and MB Maithili will be held from 9.30 am to 11.45 am only. For all the subjects, students will be getting a cool-off period of 15 minutes during which they can read the paper and plan the answers accordingly.
BSEB has introduced a few changes in the marking pattern of the Class 12 board examination 2021. If a student fails in a compulsory subject in the exam, his/her additional subject score will be considered instead. This will help the candidate, appearing for the board exam, to obtain the aggregate pass marks.
Students appearing for the exam will have to follow all the necessary guidelines that the board will issue in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The BSEB Class 12 exam admit card 2021 will mention the test date, timing, reporting time, centre details. Candidates should carry their hall ticket at the exam centre else they will not be allowed to appear for the test.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
BSEB 2021: Re-registration for Bihar Board Class 10 exam open; students who were denied permission can apply before 25 Aug
The BSEB said that eligible students are required to submit their application form for class 10 exams online along with a late fee on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
BSEB Class 10th Result 2018 results declared: Here is when and where to check your scores
The BSEB was supposed to announce the Bihar board results on 20 June, but postponed it after thousands of checked answer scripts went missing from a school.
Bihar board halts admission process for degree courses till 30 July; students can modify applications till 26 July
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has halted the process of admission to degree colleges to let students modify choices in their applications, and give a chance to those who failed to apply or secure a place in the first list.