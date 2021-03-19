BSEB Classes 10 and 12 results expected in April first week: Important points to keep in mind

As many as 13,50,233 students applied for the BSEB Class 12 exams which were held from 1 February to 13 February at 1,473 centres across the state of Bihar

BSEB Classes 10 and 12 results 2021 | The Class 12 results of the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) are likely to be declared soon on its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, reports said. Students can use their credentials to access the results. Here are some of the updates and information about the BSEB Classes 10 and 12 exams: The evaluation process for Class 12 might be concluded on 19 March whereas the evaluation for Class 10 is expected to be completed by 24 March. According to a report in Jagran, Sanjay Kumar, district education officer, said that Class 10 and Class 12 results will be out by the first week of April 2021. The officer also added that the teachers have been asked to complete the evaluation of the papers before Holi 2021, which is going to be on 29 March. Seven centres have been set up in Bhagalpur district for the evaluation of Class 10 results, said Kumar. As many as 13,50,233 students applied for the BSEB Class 12 exams which were held from 1 February to 13 February at 1,473 centres across the state of Bihar, reported NDTV. Close to 50 percent of the questions in Class 12 exams were objective. On 13 March, the answer key of the objective type questions was declared and students were given four days, till 16 March, to raise their objections. As per the report, this year, BSEB was the first board to conduct exams for classes 10 and 12. The exams were held following COVID-19

