BSEB matric and intermediate exam results likely to be declared in April; check details on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Reports say that the board has extended the evaluation deadline for intermediate exams till 19 March, while the class 10 evaluation will be wrapped up by 24 March

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to declare the matric and intermediate exam results 2021 by the first week of April on Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Once the result is declared, students can check it by using their registration details. The exams for class 10 was held from 17 to 24 February while the class 12 exams were conducted between 1 to 13 February at various centres across the state. Over 13.50 lakh students have appeared for BSEB intermediate exam and 16.8 lakh students for the class 10 exam.

According to a report by Jagran Josh, the board has extended the evaluation deadline for intermediate exams till 19 March. While the class 10 evaluation will be wrapped up by March 24. Sanjay Kumar, District Education Officer, has said that the evaluation is underway and the officials have been instructed to complete the same by Holi. He also added that seven evaluation centres have been set up in Bhagalpur to ease the process.

The board released the class 12 answer key on 14 March. The objections/challenges were accepted till 16 March.

Last year, BSEB had declared the intermediate exam results in record 40 days on March 24, reported News18.com.

The class 12 board exams, in the year 2020, were also conducted between February 1 to February 13 and nearly 12 lakh students had appeared for the exam. The passing percentage was 80.44 percent.

Over 14.9 lakh candidates appeared for the class 10 board exams last year. The overall pass percentage in 2020 was 80.59%, which was 0.14 % less than 2019’s score of 80.73 percent.