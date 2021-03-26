BSEB 12th Result 2021 Date: Class 12 results to be declared at 3 pm today, check details at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The BSEB Class 12 exam concluded on 13 February. Around 13 lakh students had registered for the exams this year

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce its Class 12 exam results today (Friday 26 March) at 3 pm, the board announced on Thursday.

Candidates can check their results on the official websites — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in, biharboardonline.com, onlinebseb.in, and biharboardonline.com.

Follow the steps below to check results:

Step 1: Go to the website of the Board and click on the “Bihar Intermediate Result 2021” link on the homepage

Step 2: Fill in the details, including your stream, roll number, date of birth and others required

Step 3: A new window will open displaying your results

Step 4: Download and take a print out of the same for future reference

Around 13 lakh students had registered for the exams this year of which 6.46 lakh were girls while around 7 lakh were boys.

Last year, the results of BSEB Class 12 were announced on 24 March.

This year, the results got postponed due to the delay in the evaluation of response sheets.

In February, BSEB had issued a circular announcing the change in the schedule of evaluation of the Class 12 response sheets.

It was revised to begin from 5 March and end by 15 March.

The board had earlier released the intermediate answer key and students were asked to submit objections till 16 March.