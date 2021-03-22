BSEB 12th Result 2021 Date: BSEB to declare scores soon on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Date: In 2019, the BSEB Class 12 results were announced on 24 March. However, the declaration of results got postponed this year due to the delay in the evaluation process
Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2021: The exams of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 12 concluded on 13 February, however, students are still waiting for the results. Around 13 lakh students had registered for the exams this year. Out of which, 6.46 lakh were girls while around 7 lakh were boys. Now, the latest reports suggest that the board is planning to declare the results soon.
District education official, Sanjay Kumar, was quoted by The Indian Express as saying that results will be announced by the first week of April. He added that the evaluation process will be concluded on or before Holi, 29 March.
Apart from biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, the results are expected to be released on biharboard.ac.in, biharboardonline.com, onlinebseb.in, and biharboardonline.com. However, the board is yet to officially announce any specific date.
Last year, the results of BSEB Class 12 were announced on 24 March. This year, the results got postponed due to the delay in the evaluation of response sheets.
In February, BSEB had issued a circular announcing the change in the schedule of evaluation of the Class 12 response sheets. It was revised to begin from 5 March and end by 15 March. The board had earlier released the intermediate answer key and students were asked to submit objections till 16 March.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
A Pandemic Year for Women: Lessons for a rural healthcare startup in Bihar during the COVID-19 crisis
This essay is from our International Women’s Day 2021 series, about women who rose to the challenges of being mothers, artists, professionals, students, and above all — individuals trying to make their way through an unprecedented time — over this pandemic year.
Clean cooking fuel unavailable to most urban slums in states worst-hit by air pollution: CEEW report
The report reveals that a whopping 37 percent of LPG-using slum households didn't receive doorstep delivery of cylinders.
BSEB Classes 10 and 12 results expected in April first week: Important points to keep in mind
As many as 13,50,233 students applied for the BSEB Class 12 exams which were held from 1 February to 13 February at 1,473 centres across the state of Bihar