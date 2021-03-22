BSEB 12th Result 2021 Date: BSEB to declare scores soon on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Date: In 2019, the BSEB Class 12 results were announced on 24 March. However, the declaration of results got postponed this year due to the delay in the evaluation process

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2021: The exams of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 12 concluded on 13 February, however, students are still waiting for the results. Around 13 lakh students had registered for the exams this year. Out of which, 6.46 lakh were girls while around 7 lakh were boys. Now, the latest reports suggest that the board is planning to declare the results soon.

District education official, Sanjay Kumar, was quoted by The Indian Express as saying that results will be announced by the first week of April. He added that the evaluation process will be concluded on or before Holi, 29 March.

Apart from biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, the results are expected to be released on biharboard.ac.in, biharboardonline.com, onlinebseb.in, and biharboardonline.com. However, the board is yet to officially announce any specific date.

Last year, the results of BSEB Class 12 were announced on 24 March. This year, the results got postponed due to the delay in the evaluation of response sheets.

In February, BSEB had issued a circular announcing the change in the schedule of evaluation of the Class 12 response sheets. It was revised to begin from 5 March and end by 15 March. The board had earlier released the intermediate answer key and students were asked to submit objections till 16 March.