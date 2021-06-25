Candidates can get their result via text message, students will have to type OR01 <Roll No> and send SMS to 5676750

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha today, 25 June declared the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 10 results at around 4 pm. Students, who had appeared for the exams, can check their scores by visiting the official website - bseodisha.ac.in.

he Class 10 results have been prepared on the basis of marks scored in Class 9 and Class 10 internal examinations. The pass percentage this year is 98.7 percent, with around 5.4 lakh of 5.7 lakh examinees being promoted to the next class.

Students can check their results by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official site - bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link ‘BSE Odisha Matric Result 2021’ that is available on the home page

Step 3: A new page will open; students will then have to enter their login credentials and click on submit

Step 4: After submission, the result will be displayed on the screen. Check the result properly and download the page (if required)

Step 5: Students can keep a hard copy of the scorecard for further need or reference

Check the direct link here

Candidates should note that the results for BSE Odisha Matric Result 2021 can also be checked via SMS. To get their result via text message, students will have to type OR01 <Roll No> and send SMS to 5676750.

BSE Odisha had cancelled the board examination of Class 10 earlier this year on 21 April due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.