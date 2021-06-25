BSE Odisha declares Class 10th results 2021; check scores at bseodisha.ac.in
Candidates can get their result via text message, students will have to type OR01 <Roll No> and send SMS to 5676750
The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha today, 25 June declared the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 10 results at around 4 pm. Students, who had appeared for the exams, can check their scores by visiting the official website - bseodisha.ac.in.
he Class 10 results have been prepared on the basis of marks scored in Class 9 and Class 10 internal examinations. The pass percentage this year is 98.7 percent, with around 5.4 lakh of 5.7 lakh examinees being promoted to the next class.
Students can check their results by following these steps:
Step 1: Go to the official site - bseodisha.ac.in
Step 2: Search and click on the link ‘BSE Odisha Matric Result 2021’ that is available on the home page
Step 3: A new page will open; students will then have to enter their login credentials and click on submit
Step 4: After submission, the result will be displayed on the screen. Check the result properly and download the page (if required)
Step 5: Students can keep a hard copy of the scorecard for further need or reference
Candidates should note that the results for BSE Odisha Matric Result 2021 can also be checked via SMS. To get their result via text message, students will have to type OR01 <Roll No> and send SMS to 5676750.
BSE Odisha had cancelled the board examination of Class 10 earlier this year on 21 April due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.
also read
Punjab state board cancels Class 12 exams, to follow CBSE's formula for evaluating scores
State education minister said 3,08,000 students had been enrolled in Class 12 in government, aided and private schools under the PSEB in the 2020-21 academic session
CBSE Results 2021: Committee to submit Class 12 evaluation criteria report on 18 June
Students across the country are eagerly waiting for the evaluation criteria after the CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic
BSE Odisha Class 10 exam: Board to declare results today; steps to check on bseodisha.ac.in
The results will be assessed by the examination committee at around 1 pm. Once approved by the committee, the class 10 results will be published