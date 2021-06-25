BSE Odisha Class 10 exam: Board to declare results today; steps to check on bseodisha.ac.in

The results will be assessed by the examination committee at around 1 pm. Once approved by the committee, the class 10 results will be published

BSE Odisha Class 10 exam: The class 10 results will be announced by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha today. The results will be assessed by the examination committee at around 1 pm. Once approved by the committee, the class 10 results will be published.

The results will be available on the official website by 6 pm, while they will be published at the head office of the board in Cuttack, reports said.

The link to these results will be activated by 6 pm and students can check their results on the website — bseodisha.ac.in.

This year, the class 10 examination was cancelled by the board due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to prepare the results, an alternative evaluation criteria has been used. The BSE Odisha class 10 result has been prepared including marks scored in class 9 and class 10 internal exams.

Here are the steps that BSE Odisha class 10 students can take to download the result:

Step 1: Visit the website bseodisha.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find a new link for the class 10 results

Step 3: Click on this link and enter your credentials to view the results

Step 4: Your class 10 BSE Odisha result will be available for download

Step 5: Take a print out of the result for future reference

Alternatively, if students want to get their results on mobile phones then they can type ‘OR01 <Roll No>’ and send this SMS to 5676750. The BSE Odisha class 10 results will be shared with them through SMS.