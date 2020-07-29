BSE Odisha 10th Result Pass Percentage: 78.76% students clear Class 10 exams; girls outperform boys

BSE Odisha 10th Result Pass Percentage||The girls outperformed the boys with 81.98 percent clearing their papers compared to 77.8 percent.

BSE Odisha 1oth Result Pass Percentage| Of the 5.6 lakh students who appeared for the Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Class 10 exams, 78.76 percent cleared their papers.

The board today (Wednesday, 29 July) declared the results on its official websites: bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Last year, 2,05,470 girls and 1,91,655 boys cleared the Odisha board's Class 10 exams for an overall pass percentage of 70.78.

Last year's Class 10 results were delayed due to the disruption caused by Cyclone Fani, which made landfall in Puri district on 3 May.

How to check BSE Class 10 result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website: bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for BSE Class 10 Results 2020

Step 3: Enter your name and registration number and click on the 'Submit' button

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the results and take a printout for future reference.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha had concluded the Class 10 board exams well ahead of the coronavirus lockdown. The exams were held between 19 February and 2 March, while the lockdown came into effect from 25 March.

The results for the Odisha intermediate Class 12 exam will be released in August.

About Odisha board

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, was formed under the Odisha Education Act 1953. It controls and maintains all secondary education-related affairs in the state.