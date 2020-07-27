Odisha 10th result 2020: BSE to reveal date and time of result declaration today

Once the results are declared, students can check it through the websites bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

The result declaration date of BSE Odisha 10th result 2020 will be announced today (Monday, 27 July).

In an interaction with The Indian Express, board secretary Ramashis Hazra said, "The board will announce the result declaration date for annual High School Certificate (HSC) exam on Monday, July 27. The result will be announced by month-end.”

The official has also revealed that the result for intermediate Class 12 exam will be released in August.

Students need to click on the websites- bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in and then click on the ‘download result link’. They have to enter their roll number to get their results, the report added.

In 2019, the overall pass percentage was 70.78 per cent for the class 10 results. A total of 2,05,470 female students and 1,91,655 male students had passed the exam.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha had concluded the class 10 board exams well ahead of the coronavirus lockdown. The exams were held between 19 February and 2 March, while the lockdown came into effect from 25 March.

The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has however, cancelled the remaining 12th exams for the students. Instead they have come up with an alternative assessment scheme that is quite similar to the CBSE pattern to prepare the results for the class 12 students, an NDTV report revealed.

As per the report, the Council may conduct exam for the remaining papers when the situation is better and it will be held for students who want to improve their scores.

The report added that CHSE Controller of Examinations, Bijay Kumar Sahu has said that 2,18, 800 students appeared in Arts stream, 98,536 appeared in Science stream and 25,770 in Commerce for the Class 12 board exams.

According to an India Today report, the board has stated that for students who have completed all their exams, evaluation will be based on their performance in all their subject examinations this year. For students who appeared in more than three exams, the average marks of the best three performing subjects will be awarded in the theory part of the paper that was cancelled. Students who only appeared for three exams, the average marks of the best two performing subjects will be awarded to students in the cancelled exams.